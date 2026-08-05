Low chance of typhoon signal as Kujira expected to weaken gradually

With newly formed Tropical Storm Kujira expected to stay about 700 kilometers from the city, the Observatory said the likelihood of issuing any typhoon signal remains low.

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According to the forecaster, the system intensified into a tropical storm on Wednesday, moving eastwards slowly towards Luzon. It is anticipated to keep a distance of about 700 kilometers or more from Hong Kong and weaken gradually on Thursday.

As Severe Typhoon Dolphin moves across the Ryukyu Islands and toward the East China Sea in the next couple of days, it is expected to steer Kujira eastward toward Luzon.

Under the Fujiwara Effect, the weaker Kujira would likely be absorbed by Dolphin as the two systems come within about 1,000 kilometers of each other.

Unless Kujira adopts a track closer to the coast of Guangdong, the Observatory said the chance of issuing the Standby Signal No.1 is rather low.

Meanwhile, Dolphin's outer subsiding air is expected to bring hot weather to Hong Kong in the coming days, with the Observatory urging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor time, and watch for signs of heatstroke.