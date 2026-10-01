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NEWS

South Korean man reports $86,000 Rolex stolen from Causeway Bay hotel

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 44-year-old South Korean man reported that an HK$86,000 Rolex watch and other items were stolen from his hotel room in Causeway Bay on Thursday (Oct 1).

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The man, who was staying at a hotel on Leighton Road, reported the theft to police at around noon.

He told police that his Rolex watch, worth about HK$86,000, and other items worth around HK$100 were missing.

Sources said a woman aged about 40 had visited the man's hotel room before the incident to provide a massage. The two did not know each other.

Police initially classified the case as theft.

No arrests have been made.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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