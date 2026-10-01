South Korean man reports $86,000 Rolex stolen from Causeway Bay hotel

A 44-year-old South Korean man reported that an HK$86,000 Rolex watch and other items were stolen from his hotel room in Causeway Bay on Thursday (Oct 1).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man, who was staying at a hotel on Leighton Road, reported the theft to police at around noon.

He told police that his Rolex watch, worth about HK$86,000, and other items worth around HK$100 were missing.

Sources said a woman aged about 40 had visited the man's hotel room before the incident to provide a massage. The two did not know each other.

Police initially classified the case as theft.

No arrests have been made.