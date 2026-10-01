Australian tourist arrested after toy gun sparks scare in Jordan bar

A 36-year-old Australian tourist was arrested after a plastic toy gun he bought as a gift for his son sparked a scare when he entered a bar in Jordan while allegedly drunk.

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Police received reports at around 10pm on Wednesday (Sep 30) that a foreign man was carrying what appeared to be a handgun near Shanghai Street in Mong Kok.

About 14 minutes later, police received another report from a 53-year-old non-Chinese man, who said the man had entered a bar on Temple Street asking to use the toilet.

The bar manager noticed the object in the man's hand and asked him to leave before calling police. The man, who reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, became agitated and shouted at the scene.

Police deployed officers wearing tactical body armor and members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit to the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.

Officers later examined the object and found it was a plastic toy gun with no ammunition and no actual firing capability.

The man, who was visiting Hong Kong with his family, had reportedly bought the toy gun from a shop in the Temple Street area several days earlier and intended to give it to his son.

After being taken to Yau Ma Tei Police Station, the man allegedly became agitated again and damaged a smoke alarm and a wall. He was arrested again on suspicion of criminal damage.

He was later taken to Kwong Wah Hospital by ambulance after reporting that he was unwell or injured.