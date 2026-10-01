Star-studded 10-day Cathay • WestK Jazz Fest returns this November

The Cathay • WestK Jazz Fest will return this November for its largest edition to date, presenting 10 days of world-class music headlined by smooth jazz icon Kenny G, two-time Grammy winner Diana Krall and American jazz vocalist Stacey Kent.

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Now in its eighth year, the festival runs across two weekends—November 13 to 15, 17 to 22, and 24—with more than 100 international and local musicians performing across nearly 50 ticketed and free programmes at key district venues, including the Xiqu Centre, Freespace, and Wonderland.

For the first time, the festival will collaborate with the renowned Montreux Jazz Festival China. The landmark partnership brings Kenny G back to Hong Kong for the festival’s closing headline performance at Wonderland on November 24, marking his first local appearance in 18 years.

Celebrated for his lyrical, signature sound, the Grammy Award winner has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and is widely regarded as the best-selling instrumental artist of the contemporary era.

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Paul Tam, Executive Director of Performing Arts at the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said the festival has grown into a premier annual gathering in Asia. He added that the partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival China “further highlights Hong Kong’s role as an international hub for cultural exchange.”

Edward Bell, General Manager of Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications at Cathay Group, said the company is proud to bring world-class performers back to the city and looks forward to “welcoming visitors from around the globe to experience this unique festival and discover Hong Kong as a thriving arts and cultural hub.”

The festival opens on November 13 at the Xiqu Centre’s Grand Theatre with Diana Krall. The iconic Canadian jazz pianist and singer—two-time Grammy and ten-time Juno Award winner—holds the record as the only jazz artist to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

On November 17, Stacey Kent will present two performances at Freespace. The BBC Jazz Award winner is known for expressive vocals, subtle emotional depth and narrative storytelling, promising an intimate evening of elegant arrangements.

The festival will include cross-cultural and cross-genre collaborations. Korean jazz vocalist Song Yi Jeon will pair with Hong Kong audiovisual artist Chi Him Chik, rhythm guitarist Cory Wong will perform alongside world harmonica champion Cy Leo, and local pop artist JACE will join jazz guitarist Teriver Cheung for a special collaboration.



Italian jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer Francesca Tandoi will also perform at The Box, Freespace on November 22.

Beyond stage performances, the festival is introducing the "Music Healing Zone — Groove Grove" on the M+ Green Lawn. Partnering with local mental wellbeing organizations, the zone blends music and meditation to offer a mindful listening escape along Victoria Harbour.

Tickets go on sale September 29 via Cityline and the Xiqu Centre Box Office.