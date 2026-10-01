Hong Kong men’s squash team claims bronze at Asian Games

Hong Kong’s men’s squash team won a bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday after losing 1-2 to Pakistan in a tightly contested semi-final.

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Alex Lau Tsz-kwan gave Hong Kong an early lead in the opening match, rebounding from a narrow 10-12 deuce defeat in the first game to win three straight games.

Pakistan leveled the tie 1-1 after Henry Leung Chi-hin was beaten in straight games in the second rubber.

The deciding third match turned intense and physical between Lai Cheuk-nam and his Pakistani opponent. Lai won the first game but then dropped the next two. He went on to lose a nail-biting fourth game, 12-14, on deuce before ultimately falling 1-3—sending Hong Kong out of the semi-finals.

As there was no third-place playoff, the team secured the bronze medal and will receive HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.