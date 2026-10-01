Hong Kong Law Society president joins opening of Legal Year 2026 in London and Wales

President of the Law Society of Hong Kong Roden Tong Man-lun attended the Opening of the Legal Year 2026 program in London and Wales on Wednesday, an important occasion bringing together leaders of the judiciary, the legal profession, and legal institutions from around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This marked Tong’s third participation in the event in his capacity as President.

Tong also took part in the Commonwealth Bar Leaders’ Meeting and the Opening of the Legal Year Bar Leaders’ Discussion, which brought together senior legal representatives from more than 40 jurisdictions worldwide.

The sessions provided a platform to discuss key issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice, including the Law Society of England and Wales’ research on lawyers in exile, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association’s Protection of the Profession Project, and preparations for the 25th Commonwealth Law Conference in 2027.

Under the central theme of maintaining public confidence in legal institutions, participants explored how law societies and bar associations can work together to uphold the rule of law, protect judicial and professional independence, expand access to justice, and foster public understanding of legal institutions.

Representatives also discussed strengthening civic education and public engagement initiatives amid a complex global environment marked by political polarization, misinformation, and declining trust in public institutions. Legal leaders reached broad consensus that they have an ongoing responsibility to proactively engage the public.

The Law Society said these exchanges reflected Tong’s core principle, “law comes first because confidence comes first”, highlighting that trust in the legal system is essential for economic prosperity, social development, and international cooperation, and that the rule of law is the foundation of public trust and global confidence.

“As an active member of the international legal community, The Law Society of Hong Kong remains committed to strengthening ties with counterpart organizations worldwide, advancing professional excellence, and contributing to global dialogue on matters affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice,” the society wrote on its social media account.

The first day of the event concluded with a dinner hosted by the Bar Council of England and Wales at Lincoln’s Inn, offering legal leaders a valuable opportunity to network and exchange perspectives.

Tong will attend the Opening of the Legal Year Service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, continuing The Law Society of Hong Kong’s participation in this important international legal occasion.