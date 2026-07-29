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WORLD

India says no abnormality seen in Boeing 787 fuel switch of Air India London flight

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The Indian government said that a detailed examination conducted by Boeing found that there was no abnormality in the fuel control switch of an Air India Boeing 787 after its pilots on a London-Bengaluru flight flagged a possible defect in February.

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Further inspection of its complete thrust control module at a Boeing facility is underway, deputy civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol said in reply to a question in the upper house of parliament on Monday.

The incident renewed the spotlight on the switches on Boeing BA.N Dreamliners that regulate the flow of jet fuel into a plane's engines after investigation into an Air India 787 crash that killed 260 people in Gujarat in June last year.

Reuters

IndiaabnormalityBoeing 787fuel switchAir IndiaLondonflight

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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