Hong Kong Bar Association mourns death of NPJ William Gummow

The Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Justice William Montague Charles Gummow — a Non-Permanent Judge of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal — and offered sincere condolences to his family.

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Justice Gummow had served as an NPJ in Hong Kong since 2013, following his distinguished tenure on the High Court of Australia from 1995 to 2012.

He was widely respected for his immense contributions to Hong Kong's legal system, spanning constitutional, administrative, criminal, trust, and tax law, according to the statement released by HKBA.

The Hong Kong Bar Association emphasized the importance of overseas NPJs like Justice Gummow in strengthening the administration of justice in Hong Kong, highlighting their contributions across commercial, human rights, and criminal law.