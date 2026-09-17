logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong Bar Association mourns death of NPJ William Gummow

NEWS
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
NPJ William Montague Charles Gummow
NPJ William Montague Charles Gummow

The Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Justice William Montague Charles Gummow — a Non-Permanent Judge of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal — and offered sincere condolences to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Justice Gummow had served as an NPJ in Hong Kong since 2013, following his distinguished tenure on the High Court of Australia from 1995 to 2012.

He was widely respected for his immense contributions to Hong Kong's legal system, spanning constitutional, administrative, criminal, trust, and tax law, according to the statement released by HKBA.

The Hong Kong Bar Association emphasized the importance of overseas NPJs like Justice Gummow in strengthening the administration of justice in Hong Kong, highlighting their contributions across commercial, human rights, and criminal law.

William Montague Charles GummowNPJHKBA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Bar Association and CUHK LAW host joint symposium on jury trials
NEWS
09-09-2026 23:40 HKT
Graham A. Harris has passed away at the age of 75.
Hong Kong Bar Association mourns passing of Senior Counsel Graham A. Harris
NEWS
11-03-2026 21:10 HKT
HKBA vice-chair urges law students to uphold justice and integrity at PCLL opening ceremony
NEWS
01-09-2025 19:27 HKT
New school merger scheme is no rescue but a push for better education, says Christine Choi
NEWS
17 mins ago
Night Recap - September 17, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
source: online
Man injured after electric bike crashes into police car outside Long Ping MTR Station
NEWS
2 hours ago
Govt rolls out 3 Hung Shui Kiu University Town campus sites for tertiary institutions
NEWS
3 hours ago
Rosanna Law flags off 79 HK para athletes for Asian Para Games
NEWS
3 hours ago
Jockey Club to award up to $500,000 to Asian Para Games medallists
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Govt eyes ban on cosmetic pet surgery and tougher animal cruelty penalties: sources
NEWS
3 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
22 hours ago
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.