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CHINA

Father arrested after allegedly making 13-year-old daughter parade with ‘thief’ sign

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 44-year-old father in New Taipei City, Taiwan, was arrested after allegedly forcing his 13-year-old daughter to walk barefoot through the streets wearing a sign calling her a “thief” and “beast” after she was accused of taking her older brother’s toy.

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The incident happened at around 3pm Monday (Sep 28) in Sanchong District, according to police.

A passer-by posted photos of the girl on social media, showing her wearing a cardboard sign bearing her name and the words “thief” and “animal.”

The girl’s father and 15-year-old brother allegedly followed her while filming on their phones. They reportedly walked past at least two convenience stores and a park, drawing the attention of passers-by.

A convenience store employee eventually intervened and stopped the family from filming. Other members of the public also approached them, after which the father allegedly told his daughter to remove the sign.

Witnesses said the girl appeared distressed and had visible marks on her face and arms.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and went to the father’s home at around 5.20pm, where they arrested him.

According to authorities, the incident began after the girl’s brother told their father that she had taken his toy figure.

When the father asked how she should be punished, the boy allegedly suggested making her wear a sign and walk through the streets as a warning. The father allegedly agreed.

The New Taipei City Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Centre said the father had previously been reported for inappropriate discipline in late June.

A court subsequently issued a protection order prohibiting him from physically or mentally harming his children and ordered him to complete a 12-week counseling program.

Authorities said the latest incident occurred after he had completed the program and constituted a violation of the protection order.

The father was sent to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of violating the protection order.

The girl and her brother have been placed in emergency care arranged by social workers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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