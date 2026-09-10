Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire

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Landslides in China kill six, nine missing: state media
08-09-2026 16:32 HKT
'The ber months': Christmas arrives early in the Philippines
08-09-2026 13:24 HKT
Philippine VP Duterte posts bail over 'grave threats' against Marcos
05-09-2026 18:57 HKT
One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province
05-09-2026 13:44 HKT
Philippines stages school safety drill after shootings
03-09-2026 18:56 HKT
Number of missing in Nepal, China floods soars past 2,400
29-08-2026 14:33 HKT
Desperate families search for missing after Nepal floods
27-08-2026 17:02 HKT
Chinese rescue workers search for 558 missing after Nepal-Tibet floods
27-08-2026 12:50 HKT
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT