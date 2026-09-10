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WORLD

Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire

WORLD
2 hours ago
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MV June Aster burns as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on September 9, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
MV June Aster burns as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on September 9, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Five people died and more than 80 are missing after a ferry caught fire off Palawan island in the western Philippines on Wednesday night, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday.

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Forty-three people were rescued on Wednesday night after the fire broke out aboard the MV June Aster in waters off Coron, Palawan, the PCG said.

Footage released by the Coast Guard showed flames engulfing parts of the vessel and responders placing bodies in body bags.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told DZXL radio that the vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

Based on the reported number of survivors and fatalities, more than 80 people were unaccounted for, and Cayabyab said the figures may change as the rescue operation continues.

The ferry had departed from Baseco in Manila and was bound for Coron, she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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