Hong Kong has long been hailed as a global “Culinary Capital,” bringing together renowned chefs from East and West who showcase outstanding culinary craftsmanship across a rich diversity of dining styles. This vibrant gastronomic landscape has consistently attracted visitors from around the world, drawn by the city’s reputation for culinary excellence.

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The reputation has been further reinforced by the recent release of multiple international authoritative gourmet rankings, including the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026 and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. Together, these internationally acclaimed guides list over 200 Hong Kong restaurants, reaffirming the city’s standing as a Culinary Capital. Among the highlights, celebrated local Cantonese restaurant The Chairman and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Wing claimed first and second place respectively on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, once again underscoring Hong Kong’s leading position on the global dining stage.

Hong Kong Hosts Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony for the First Time

Culinary Leaders Gather to Celebrate the City’s Triumph

Following last year’s “The World’s 50 Best Bars” Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) this year brought the “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026” Awards Ceremony to Hong Kong for the first time. The event gathered global industry leaders, renowned chefs and media representatives to witness local top Cantonese restaurant The Chairman and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Wing claim the first and second places respectively on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list.

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list also unveiled rankings beyond the top 50, with a total of 10 Hong Kong restaurants featured among Asia’s Top 100. In addition to top ranked The Chairman and Wing, Neighborhood (No. 24), Estro (No. 32), Caprice (No. 35) and MONO (No. 46) also secured places in the top 50. The remaining four Hong Kong restaurants on the list are Ta Vie (No. 68), Vea (No. 70), Andō (No. 88) and Amber (No. 90). The winning restaurants cover a diverse range of cuisines, demonstrating Hong Kong’s unique charm as a melting pot of global flavours and a hub for star-rated dining establishments.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam thanked the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants team for selecting Hong Kong for the first time as the hosting city for the Awards Ceremony, and acknowledged that the international award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the culinary sector.

“I am very proud of Hong Kong’s remarkable accomplishments in this year’s Awards. Together with the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026 and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, over 200 restaurants have been listed in these internationally acclaimed gourmet guides, reaffirming Hong Kong’s position as a ‘Culinary Capital’ in Asia,” said Lam.

He extended a warm welcome to the Asian chefs and culinary professionals attending the Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong and invited them to explore the city’s unique and diverse gastronomic charm by following the master chefs’ curated recommendations featured in the citywide “Taste Hong Kong” Gourmet Guide.

Meanwhile, Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said “Being named The Best Restaurant in Asia for the second time is a huge honour for our entire team, and to achieve it here in Hong Kong makes it even more meaningful. This recognition — as well as the strong results for the city on this year’s list — reflects the depth and diversity that define Hong Kong’s dining culture today. It’s a privilege to represent our city in this way and to continue sharing the traditions and stories that shape our cuisine.”

Over 200 Restaurants Listed on Internationally Acclaimed Gourmet Guides

Hong Kong’s Dining Appeal Widely Recognised Internationally

In addition to the latest Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, and together with the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026 announced earlier this year, a total of over 200 Hong Kong restaurants have been listed— underscoring the city’s world class dining standards and reinforcing its appeal as a premier gastronomic destination.

In the recently announced Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, the number of Hong Kong entries increased to 39, up from last year, including four first-time entries – Mosu Hong Kong, founded by three-Michelin-starred South Korean chef Sung Anh; Jee, a Cantonese-French fusion restaurant; contemporary Indian restaurant Leela, and Cantonese fine-dining establishment Man Ho Chinese Restaurant. Furthermore, homegrown chef Vicky Cheng of Chinese-French restaurant VEA, and Terry Ho, Chef de Cuisine of French restaurant Amber, received the Master Chef Award and the Young Chef Award respectively in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.

In the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026, this year’s list includes 219 Hong Kong restaurants, bringing the total to 77 Michelin-starred restaurants. Seven Hong Kong restaurants earned three Michelin stars, including 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana, Amber, Caprice, Forum, Sushi Shikon, Ta Vie, and T’ang Court; and 13 received two Michelin stars. Two new restaurants joined the one star list: China Tang in Central, celebrated for its classic Cantonese dishes while nodding to the flavours of Sichuan and Beijing; and Sushi Takeshi in Tsim Sha Tsui. The starred restaurants span a wide range of international cuisines, underscoring Hong Kong’s starstudded appeal as a global dining hub that embraces culinary diversity from around the world.

As for individual awards, Chef Gwanju Kim from SOL won the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award for his extensive experience and superb culinary skills; Floriane Hureau from Caprice won the MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award for her distinctive and personal wine selections; and Chef Paul Lau of Tin Lung Heen won the MICHELIN Guide Mentor Chef Award for his skillful fusion of classic and innovative techniques and insistence on using top-quality ingredients.

Hong Kong restaurants have consistently achieved excellent results in professional gourmet rankings, reflecting world-class standard of the city’s culinary scene and international recognition of culinary talent.

“Taste Hong Kong” Chef Curated Gourmet Guide Takes Visitors on a Gastronomic Journey Across the City

Hong Kong’s restaurants and dining establishments shining on the international stage is nothing new. After Bar Leone claimed second place on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2024, it rose to the very top for the first time last year, bringing pride to the city. Coupled with the recent release of multiple international gourmet rankings, the HKTB has long recognised the tourism potential of Hong Kong as a Culinary Capital and launched the “Taste Hong Kong” chef curated Gourmet Guide earlier in January. Featuring recommendations from over 50 local chefs and highlighting 250 favourite restaurants across the city, the guide offers locals and visitors dining tips—making it easy to savour Hong Kong wherever the journey takes them.

Participating chefs include executive chefs from five star hotels and Michelin starred culinary talents, including Wong Lung To, Ronald Shao Tak lung, and Lee Man sing. These culinary leaders strive for excellence in combining heritage preservation with innovative cooking skills and are dedicated to promoting the development of the local dining culture. Their recommended restaurants feature a dazzling array of Chinese cuisines, covering different flavours such as Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan, Cantonese and Yunnan; and global cuisines, including French, Italian, American, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indian, Singaporean and Malaysian. The restaurant types are diverse and marked with distinct characteristics, ranging from authentic noodle shops, Hong Kong-style dessert shops, time-honoured restaurants and hipster cafes to star-rated hotel restaurants and Michelin top-tier dining venues, each with its own distinct character—offering a one stop culinary experience that caters to the diverse tastes of various visitors.

The “Taste Hong Kong” campaign website has also launched, featuring user friendly search functions that allow visitors to easily filter dining options by district, cuisine and dining occasion. Short videos featuring renowned Hong Kong chefs are also available, sharing their favourite local delicacies and insights into the city’s culinary culture, inspiring visitors to discover more gastronomic delights around town.