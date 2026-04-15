Hongkong Post to issue ‘Children Stamps - Animals in Chinese Idioms’ special stamps

Hongkong Post announced on Wednesday that a set of special stamps and associated philatelic products on the theme of "Children Stamps - Animals in Chinese Idioms" will be released for sale on April 30.

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Chinese idioms are a form of expression unique to the Chinese language, and are conventionally used word groups or set phrases that convey fixed meanings, according to Hongkong Post.

“Succinct, expressive and full of philosophies of life, Chinese idioms serve as an important resource for language learning and cultural inheritance,” Hongkong Post introduced.

Official first-day covers for "Children Stamps - Animals in Chinese Idioms" will be on sale at all post offices and on Hongkong Post's online shopping platform ShopThruPost (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk) from April 16.

The set of special stamps and associated philatelic products will be on sale at all post offices and on ShopThruPost from April 30, while serviced first-day covers affixed with the special stamps will be available at philatelic offices only.

In addition, all post offices will provide a hand-back date-stamping service on April 30 for official first-day covers, souvenir covers, and privately-made covers bearing the first day of issue indication and a local address.