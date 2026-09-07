Morning Recap - September 7, 2026

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Customs seizes $1.3m cannabis buds, poisons at HK airport, mainland man arrested

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Hong Kong Customs arrested a 38-year-old mainland man at Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday after seizing about 6 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds and two boxes of products containing suspected Part I poisons in his carry-on baggage.

British driver arrested for drink-driving after Tai Tam Road crash

A 47-year-old British man was arrested for drink-driving on Sunday night after his car crashed into roadside railings on Tai Tam Road in Stanley.

Boy, 10, dies after collapsing at Happy Valley home

A 10-year-old boy died on Sunday evening after collapsing at his home in Happy Valley.

World/China

6 rescued after multi-storey building collapses in India's Delhi, ANI reports

Six people have been rescued after a building collapsed in the Indian capital Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, citing the police.

Photo: Reuters

More than 140 killed in latest Yemen clashes: military sources

More than 140 people have been killed in the latest round of clashes in Yemen, according to military sources.

Photo: Reuters

9 killed, 24 injured in Mexico fireworks explosion during church festival

At least nine people have died and 24 were injured after a fireworks explosion during a church festival in Santa Maria Canchesda, Mexico, with authorities warning that the toll may rise as rescue teams search for people trapped under collapsed debris.

Photo: Reuters

3 dead, 9 missing after landslide in Jiangxi

Three people have been confirmed dead and nine remain missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck Gaoping town in Suichuan county, Jiangxi province, on Saturday, local authorities said.

US envoys hope for new Ukraine-Russia talks soon after visits to both capitals

U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff heralded new momentum in peace talks after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine.

Photo: Reuters

Trump's approval rating drops to lowest yet in FT poll as voters sour on economy

Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33 percent, its lowest level recorded by the Financial Times poll, as voters express growing anxiety over the president's handling of the economy.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'

Iran said it will step up efforts to tackle problems created by U.S. sanctions that are crippling its economy, while a senior Iranian official warned of a "painful response" if it comes under further attack.

File Photo/Reuters

Sport

Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win

Arsenal passed their biggest test so far in the defence of their Premier League title in style as they hit back from conceding inside two minutes to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Maitland-Niles screamer earns Everton 2-2 draw with Man Utd

A stunning long-range strike from Maitland-Niles rescued a point for Everton as they drew 2-2 with Manchester United.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Punching above its acreage: how Hong Kong innovation can solve international crises

A recent breakthrough in advanced battery technology developed by Hong Kong researchers underscores a vital structural reality: despite its compact territorial footprint, the city is consistently engineering scalable solutions to planetary challenges.

Opinion

The upward pressure on global bond yields | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that governments and corporations globally will raise a combined US$29 trillion (HK$226.2 trillion) from bond markets in 2026, approximately US$4 trillion more than in 2024, representing an increase of around 17 percent.

The delicate test of birthright citizenship - from HK to the US | American Lens | Michael Chugani

False claims that Barack Obama was not US-born grew in early 2008 when he was campaigning for his first term as president. Obama's opponents spread the racially motivated falsehood to prevent a Black person from becoming president.

File Photo/Reuters