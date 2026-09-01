Maitland-Niles screamer earns Everton 2-2 draw with Man Utd

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a brilliant equaliser on his debut as Everton rescued a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

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Benjamin Sesko looked to have won the game for the visitors with an 87th-minute header, but substitute Maitland-Niles hit a first-time shot from 30 yards to preserve his side's unbeaten start to the season.

United have four points from their opening three games of the season and lie in 11th place in the standings, while Everton are in eighth with five points from the same number of matches.

Bryan Mbeumo's superb solo effort had put the visitors in front early in the second half, but Everton grew steadily into the game and Tyrique George equalised with a ferocious shot, before the late goals from Sesko and Maitland-Niles.

Reuters