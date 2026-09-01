logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Maitland-Niles screamer earns Everton 2-2 draw with Man Utd

FOOTBALL
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a brilliant equaliser on his debut as Everton rescued a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Benjamin Sesko looked to have won the game for the visitors with an 87th-minute header, but substitute Maitland-Niles hit a first-time shot from 30 yards to preserve his side's unbeaten start to the season.

United have four points from their opening three games of the season and lie in 11th place in the standings, while Everton are in eighth with five points from the same number of matches.

Bryan Mbeumo's superb solo effort had put the visitors in front early in the second half, but Everton grew steadily into the game and Tyrique George equalised with a ferocious shot, before the late goals from Sesko and Maitland-Niles.

Reuters

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueEverton

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win
FOOTBALL
5 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
FOOTBALL
01-09-2026 06:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
FOOTBALL
31-08-2026 04:28 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Fernandes hat-trick inspires Man Utd rout of Ipswich
FOOTBALL
31-08-2026 04:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea start Alonso era with exciting 3-2 win at neighbours Fulham
FOOTBALL
25-08-2026 06:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Late Gvardiol strike earns Maresca winning start and Brighton hammer Villa
FOOTBALL
24-08-2026 03:54 HKT
Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick (2nd left) and his players react to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the MKM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, eastern England on August 22, 2026. (AFP)
Carrick keeps calm despite Man Utd misery, big-spending Spurs crushed
FOOTBALL
23-08-2026 12:43 HKT
Manchester United U16s to play in Mong Kok twice
NEWS
12-08-2026 20:25 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal
FOOTBALL
15-07-2026 05:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
King Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong
FOOTBALL
25-05-2026 07:00 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
04-09-2026 21:45 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.