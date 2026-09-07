Customs seizes $1.3m cannabis buds, poisons at HK airport, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 38-year-old mainland man at Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday after seizing about 6 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds and two boxes of products containing suspected Part I poisons in his carry-on baggage.

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The man had arrived from Bangkok and was taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and one count of possession of Part I poisons, with the case set to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

Customs said the seized cannabis buds had an estimated market value of about HK$1.3 million. The department reminded the public that drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment, and warned against carrying unknown items for others.