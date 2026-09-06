Night Recap - September 6, 2026

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John Lee kicks off HKJC's new racing season as crowds flock to Sha Tin Racecourse

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The new Hong Kong horse racing season got off to a lively start on Sunday (Sep 6), with crowds of racing fans and tourists pouring into Sha Tin Racecourse for the opening day.

Airport Authority clears Terminal 2 digital screens after safety checks; dynamic motion mode scrapped

The Airport Authority Hong Kong has declared that five overhead electronic display screens at Terminal 2 are structurally safe to resume operation following thorough inspections by maintenance teams and independent structural engineers, leading to the reopening of previously cordoned-off areas.

Chinese medicine hospital ramps up hiring, deploys robots ahead of inpatient service launch

The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong has experienced strong demand and an enthusiastic public response since opening about nine months ago, Chief Executive Bian Zhaoxiang said Sunday, noting that the hospital will deepen collaboration with community-based clinics.

John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will unveil Hong Kong’s first five-year plan alongside his Policy Address on September 16.

Seven HK-Jakarta flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Indonesia: Airport Authority

At least seven flights between Hong Kong and Jakarta have been cancelled as of 3pm on Sunday due to the eruption of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano, according to the Airport Authority.

Business Today

Hong Kong emerges as key hub for Russian gold flowing to China - FT

Hong Kong has emerged as a primary conduit for Russian gold exports following Western sanctions on Moscow, funneling record volumes of bullion into China, the Financial Times reported.

Central Asian state-owned infrastructure firms eye HK listing: Paul Chan

Some Central Asian state-owned infrastructure firms are eyeing Hong Kong listings, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday, as the city strives to strengthen connectivity with countries in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Sterling II plans to launch sales this month, offering 407 units to market

China Resources Land (1109) said on Sunday that it has secured pre-sale consent for The Sterling II in Southwest Kowloon, with sales expected to kick off this month.

OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say

OPEC+ is set to keep its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters, as the producer group needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

China to pump 317 bln yuan into state banks, insurers in capital-boosting push

China's finance ministry will inject 57 billion yuan (HK$66.6 billion) into three state-owned insurers, the companies said on Sunday, in a coordinated push by Beijing to shore up capital across its financial system.

World/China

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

An eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau caused six airports to suspend flight operations on Sunday, affecting hundreds of flights at Jakarta's main airport, after some school activities and fishing were halted.

At flood-destroyed China-Nepal border, no sign of a once-busy port

About 20 Chinese rescue workers in bright orange operated excavators, shovels and ground-penetrating radar detectors on Sunday in an effort to find hundreds of people missing since a tsunami-like mudslide destroyed China’s main border crossing with Nepal.

NBA superstar LeBron James teases Polymarket collaboration

Basketball superstar LeBron James posted a 14-second video on social media platform X that appeared to be an upcoming partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket, which shows him appearing in the elevator at Polymarket's headquarters and heading towards the sports floor.