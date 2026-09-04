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Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui

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1 hour ago
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Hong Kong business leader Pansy Ho offered a rare glimpse into her upbringing, family dynamic, and early entrepreneurial milestones during an in-depth interview on a podcast hosted by Zhang Zetian. 

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The 64-year-old billionaire addressed long-standing rumors surrounding her early ambitions, detailed her journey toward corporate leadership, and warmly recalled her decades-long bond with late entertainment icons Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui.

Addressing speculation that her late father, casino mogul Stanley Ho, had suppressed her artistic aspirations, she clarified that he had instead offered philosophical guidance that redirected her worldview. 

He encouraged her to view reality as a vastly larger and more impactful stage than fictional theater, prompting her decision to pursue a dual degree in business and international relations to combine her understanding of human nature with broader social and commercial development.

Upbringing shaped by discipline and warmth

Reflecting on her childhood, she contrasted her mother's strict discipline with her father's warm presence at home.

While her mother held exacting standards that demanded top academic marks, her father made a point of returning home punctually each afternoon for tea and storytelling, providing a comforting and engaging environment for the children.

Her leadership instincts surfaced early within the household, where by the age of five she began organizing daily routines for her younger siblings. 

She took responsibility for reviewing her sisters' schoolwork and updating her mother on their progress, instilling a strong sense of accountability and organizational discipline from an early age.

Building independent success before joining family empire

Before formally stepping into the family conglomerate, she proved her business acumen independently through her own public relations venture. 

Leveraging strategic vision and key industry relationships, she secured major contracts featuring prominent actors such as Chow Yun-fat and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, generating more than HK$6 million in annual revenue on her own merit.

When her father subsequently invited her to join the family business with a director position and a substantial monthly salary, she deliberately chose not to boast about her independent financial success, preferring to let future achievements speak for themselves. 

Upon joining, she created new corporate divisions to address operational gaps, gaining a comprehensive grasp of the group's full operations within two years while emphasizing that lasting value must be actively earned rather than inherited.

Decades of friendship and early-morning traditions

Beyond her corporate trajectory, she spoke fondly of the golden era of Hong Kong's entertainment industry in the 1980s, praising stars of that generation for their genuine character, distinctive personal charm, and authentic stage presence rather than modern image management.

She revealed a cherished New Year's Day ritual shared with her close friends Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui that spanned three decades. 

Regardless of their demanding professional schedules, the trio would quietly convene at 3am every New Year's Day for breakfast at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, setting aside their public personas to enjoy private conversations, fashion critiques, and unvarnished companionship.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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