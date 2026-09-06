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NEWS

Tokyo professor moves lab to HKUST

NEWS
22 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A Japanese physicist has relocated his laboratory to Hong Kong after being recruited by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, reportedly receiving triple his previous salary and 10 times the research funding compared to his position at the University of Tokyo.

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Professor Haruki Watanabe told Sing Tao Education in an exclusive interview that moving to HKUST was "one of the best decisions" of his life, citing insufficient research support in Japan as a key factor behind his departure.

Watanabe noted that during previous visits to HKUST, he observed constant campus expansion and infrastructure development, convincing him that the institution was growing rapidly and offering better prospects for cutting-edge scientific research.

The move comes amid broader efforts by local tertiary institutions to transform Hong Kong into an international post-secondary education hub, aiming to attract both non-local students and top global scholars.

Financial disclosures from the University of Tokyo reveal that professors earn an average monthly salary of HK$54,000, with the lowest monthly salary dropping to HK$38,900. The Japanese institution has also faced a decline in its global standing, falling for four consecutive years to 39th place in the QS World University Rankings and placing 26th in Asia.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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