HK wine traders tap innovation to survive market shrink

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Facing sober youth, cooling domestic spending, and shifting consumer habits, wine and spirits merchants in Hong Kong are reinventing their playbooks, betting on product innovation to stay afloat.

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The annual hospitality and culinary expo Restaurant, Bar & Café Hong Kong (RBHK) 2026 featured a dedicated Japan Sake & Spirits Pavilion this year, showcasing eight specialized exhibitors alongside an array of international wine and spirits brands.

Among the exhibitors, Wine to Love, a brand specializing in sake brewed in France, emphasized that product innovation is crucial to reigniting consumer enthusiasm.

"Hong Kong is a very dynamic, energetic city, and people here are very open to embracing new and innovative products," said Minnie Wong, director of the brand's operating company, Easiness.

At the trade fair, the company showcased signature sake crafted from French-grown rice—offering a distinct flavor profile from traditional Japanese varieties—alongside an innovative foam-like liqueur mousse designed for pairings with coffee, desserts, and creative cocktails.

Wong noted that the brand is also expanding into nonalcoholic wines to engage Gen Z and millennial shoppers, whose declining alcohol intake presents a structural, long-term headwind for the industry.

Market reception has been encouraging, Wong added, noting that the company secured orders from Hong Kong and mainland China while advancing distribution discussions in Taiwan.

Connectivity to overseas markets and mainland China, particularly the Greater Bay Area, remains a vital advantage for Hong Kong's wine trade, with exhibitors from mainland leveraging the city's international hub status to scale up their presence.

According to consumer research by YouGov, while Hong Kong consumers’ intended spending on alcohol is projected to contract across major categories through the end of the year, demand in mainland China is forecast to see roughly 20 percent growth in red and sparkling wines.

Joey Gao, head of global sales at Sachihime Shuzo, an exhibitor at the Japan Sake & Spirits Pavilion, said the Japanese brewer aims to connect with premium distributors, restaurants, and boutique bottle shops across Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

"Hong Kong's cosmopolitan customer base offers greater market opportunities, drawing clientele from mainland and overseas markets such as Spain, Portugal, and New Zealand," added sales manager Kelvin Zhou.

Acknowledging generational shifts in drinking habits, Zhou said the company is prioritizing digital engagement by producing targeted video content on popular social media platforms including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and TikTok.

Initial response at the fair has been promising, opening doors to partnerships with several new distributors, Zhou noted.

Restaurant, Bar & Café Hong Kong 2026 wrapped up on Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing more than 400 brands from 11 countries and regions across the food and beverage industry.