Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win

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Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
01-09-2026 06:55 HKT
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
31-08-2026 04:28 HKT
Fernandes hat-trick inspires Man Utd rout of Ipswich
31-08-2026 04:23 HKT
Chelsea start Alonso era with exciting 3-2 win at neighbours Fulham
25-08-2026 06:35 HKT
Arsenal humble Man City to win Community Shield
17-08-2026 04:33 HKT
Juventus edge Chelsea in thrilling HK showdown
05-08-2026 22:15 HKT
King Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong
25-05-2026 07:00 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT