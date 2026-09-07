6 rescued after multi-storey building collapses in India's Delhi, ANI reports

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Fresh violence at Delhi youth protest demanding minister's resignation
23-07-2026 12:35 HKT
Modi calls for foolproof exam system in India after youth protests
21-07-2026 15:07 HKT
Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, police say
03-06-2026 18:54 HKT
Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi
13-05-2026 16:52 HKT
What we know about deadly Delhi car blast
14-11-2025 17:40 HKT
India's Modi vows not to spare those behind Delhi car blast
11-11-2025 16:48 HKT
What do we know about Delhi car blast that killed eight people?
11-11-2025 13:18 HKT
Delhi police says car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law
11-11-2025 09:19 HKT
India's pollution refugees fleeing Delhi's toxic air
16-10-2025 13:41 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT