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WORLD

Trump's approval rating drops to lowest yet in FT poll as voters sour on economy

WORLD
2 hours ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33 per cent, its lowest level recorded by the Financial Times poll, as voters express growing anxiety over the president's handling of the economy and cost of living.

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The nationwide poll by Focaldata, conducted from August 28 to September 1, found a three-point drop from the previous month, with just 33 per cent of registered voters approving of Trump's performance. Approval among Republican voters also slipped to 72 per cent, another fresh low.

Nearly two-thirds of voters said the economy was heading in the wrong direction, and 57 per cent said they were financially worse off under Trump — a four-point increase from last month.

On trade, 56 per cent disapproved of Trump's decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, which prompted retaliatory tariffs from Ottawa.

The poll also found that 46 per cent of voters said Trump was making it harder for Republican congressional candidates to win in November. Registered voters gave Democrats a 7.5-point lead over Republicans.

The White House said the administration remained committed to its economic agenda of tax cuts and deregulation.

Trump approval economy FT poll

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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