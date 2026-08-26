Morning Recap - August 26, 2026

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3-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves taxi driver dead, 10 others injured

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A serious three-vehicle collision on Lantau Island on Tuesday evening left a taxi driver dead and 10 others injured, causing major traffic disruptions near Sunny Bay.

Multi-agency drill at new Huanggang port tests cross-border ambulance patient transfer

Multiple government departments held a joint drill at the new Huanggang port on Tuesday to simulate the cross-border transfer of a patient by ambulance between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Customs seizes $5m worth of ketamine at HK airport, arrests woman in Kwun Tong

Hong Kong Customs seized about 12.4 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of over HK$5 million at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday.

Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck

A 55-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after falling from a tenement building at the junction of Nam Cheong Street and Lai Chi Kok Road in Sham Shui Po.

Man arrested in Tsuen Wan drug bust after police seize $26,000 worth of drugs

A 34-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking on Tuesday afternoon after police found ketamine and cocaine in two private cars at a residential carpark in Tsuen Wan.

International

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Dolly Parton was around six when she wrote her first song: "Little Tiny Tasseltop," an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump threatens to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America amid Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" as a trade war between the United States and Canada escalates.

File Photo/Reuters

Tornado wreaks havoc in village in southwestern France

A tornado swept through a village in the Aude region of southwestern France late on Monday, destroying homes and injuring dozens, authorities said, describing it as a rare and traumatic event.

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

Photo: Reuters

USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says

The U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week, a Thai official said on Tuesday, following a prolonged deployment in the Middle East and reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions aboard.

US Navy Photo

Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $20 billion as trade war intensifies

Canada hit back on Tuesday with retaliatory tariffs on about US$20 billion worth of U.S. annual imports and rolled out aid for businesses and workers, matching Washington's latest duties dollar-for-dollar.

File Photo/Reuters

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials, U.S. media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources.

Market

Wall Street ends higher as tech rebounds before Nvidia results

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Tuesday, as technology stocks recovered from a selloff ahead of AI heavyweight Nvidia's results, while investors found some relief in drops in oil prices and bond yields.

Editorial

The illusion of 'economic D-Day': why Trump's sanctions blitz accelerates de-dollarization

US President Donald Trump's declaration of an "Economic D-Day" against Iran – reinforced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's rollout of sweeping secondary sanctions and punitive secondary tariff threats – marks one of the most aggressive deployments of American extraterritorial statecraft to date.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Strong cargo partnership forged at our HK airport | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

It is a case of "the strong joining hands with the strong," fittingly put by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan on August 19, when she witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Airport Authority Hong Kong and Qatar Airways Cargo, to enhance collaboration in further expanding the aviation network, enhancing operational excellence and service, sustainable development, and talent development.

Gallop on an epic equestrian fantasy | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

There are few sounds more arresting in an arena than the sudden, rhythmic thunder of hooves. Next month, Hong Kong will hear it at close range when CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld makes its Asian debut at Kai Tak Arena.