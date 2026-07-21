logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

WORLD
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials, U.S. media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The visit would be the first known visit to the Russian capital by a U.S. spy chief since Ratcliffe's predecessor, William Burns, held talks with Vladimir Putin in November 2021. About three months after that meeting, the Russian president launched Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

CBS News and Axios reported the visit by Ratcliffe, U.S. President Donald Trump's CIA chief, who served as director of national intelligence in Trump's first term. The outlets did not say who he was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover.

The CIA declined to comment. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the U.S. warned countries to cut business ties with Iran or face secondary sanctions, a move aimed at stepping up economic pressure on Tehran to settle the war that Trump launched in February.

The U.S. has no ambassador to Russia, which maintains a close strategic partnership with Iran involving extensive military, economic and diplomatic ties.

Tehran supplied Moscow with drones for its war against Ukraine. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of supplying its version of those drones to Iran.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment reported by Reuters in April said that Russia has aided Iran with satellite imagery for use in targeting U.S. facilities in the Middle East.

Moscow denies providing such assistance and has said it is ready to help resolve the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Reuters

CIAJohn RatcliffeMoscow

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to the local authorities, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Podolsk, Moscow Region, Russia, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow
CHINA
21-07-2026 11:27 HKT
Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, June 18, 2026 (AFP)
Moscow shoots down nearly 60 drones, airports reopen, authorities say
WORLD
22-06-2026 14:06 HKT
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Tehran could withstand blockade for four months, CIA report shows, as fighting flares
WORLD
09-05-2026 13:40 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Beijing vows 'measures' after CIA Chinese-language recruitment ad
CHINA
13-02-2026 16:12 HKT
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, arrive for a lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a summit of the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Trump son-in-law Kushner, envoy Witkoff plan to meet Putin in Moscow
WORLD
14-01-2026 19:49 HKT
Members of the Russian delegation, led by President Vladimir Putin, attend a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Next steps for Ukraine talks unclear after Moscow meeting, Trump says
WORLD
04-12-2025 09:24 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (5th L), US special envoy Steve Witkoff (4th L), US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll (taking his seat) and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) face the Ukrainian delegation during discussions on a US plan to end the war in Ukraine at the US Mission in Geneva, on November 23, 2025.
Trump sends Witkoff to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal
WORLD
26-11-2025 12:33 HKT
Documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy are displayed after they were released following an order from U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington D.C., March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Photo illustration/File Photo
How Gabbard's 'hunters' pounced on secret CIA warehouse for Kennedy files 
WORLD
26-11-2025 10:29 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / COURTESY OF JIM SANBORN / AFP This 1990 handout photo, courtesy of Jim Sanborn, shows sculptor Jim Sanborn with a cut of his "Kryptos" copper sculpture.
Auction of famed CIA cipher shaken after archive reveals code
WORLD
19-11-2025 16:57 HKT
Photo by MARCELO GARCIA / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / AFP This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gesturing during an official TV show in Caracas on October 27, 2025.
Venezuela claims CIA 'false flag' attack foiled, as US deploys bombers
WORLD
28-10-2025 12:48 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
14 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.