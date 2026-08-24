Strong cargo partnership forged at our HK airport | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

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It is a case of "the strong joining hands with the strong," fittingly put by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan on August 19, when she witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Airport Authority Hong Kong and Qatar Airways Cargo, to enhance collaboration in further expanding the aviation network, enhancing operational excellence and service, sustainable development, and talent development.
As part of the expanded partnership, Qatar Airways Cargo has also relocated its regional office to Hong Kong.
Hong Kong International Airport has been the busiest cargo airport in the world 15th times since 2010, and Qatar Airways Cargo is the leading cargo carrier globally. An announcement by Qatar Airways Cargo in 2025 indicated that it had a market-leading 7.11 percent global share, backed by a network reaching over 200 destinations – similar to our airport's network.
At the MoU signing event, guests witnessed the loading of air cargo onto a Qatar Boeing 777 freighter, showcasing the super efficiency of HKIA's ground handling services in supporting a quick turnaround operation.
This is why it is "the strong partnering the strong."
Outside Qatar, the carrier sees Hong Kong as its most important hub in Asia. It has been growing from strength to strength at HKIA, currently operating around 56 flights each week from HKIA to destinations across its global cargo network, utilizing both belly hold of passenger flights as well as freighter flights.
The collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo is expected to help Hong Kong enhance connectivity not only with developed markets, but also unserved or underserved regions, such as South America.
The further strengthening of collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo, which sees the carrier expanding its operations at HKIA as a hub, came at a time when the air cargo business in the region becomes increasingly fierce. We cannot take for granted our leading position in air cargo as competitors are growing aggressively.
With the commissioning of the three-runway system of HKIA in 2024, the air cargo handling capacity has increased to 10 million tonnes annually. HKIA handled five million tonnes of air cargo last year, topping the global league. There is sufficient room for growth for both local and foreign carriers at HKIA.
Credit goes to the Transport and Logistics Bureau and AAHK in further strengthening the collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo. To secure our global leading position in air cargo, we look forward to welcoming more "strong hands" to Hong Kong, and fully support the government and AAHK in redoubling their outreach efforts to global airlines.
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