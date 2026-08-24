Woman bitten by unleashed mongrel while walking Shiba Inu in Sai Wan

A 34-year-old woman was bitten on the left foot by an unleashed mongrel while walking her leashed Shiba Inu in Sai Wan on Tuesday night, the latest in a series of dog-related incidents in Hong Kong.

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The incident occurred around 11pm near The Belcher's at 8 Belcher's Street. A man was walking a mongrel without a leash when it approached the woman's dog and a fight broke out. The woman was bitten on the foot as she tried to protect her pet.

The man attempted to leave with his dog but was stopped by the woman's boyfriend and police were called. Both the man and the mongrel were taken to a police station for investigation. The woman was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

She said she had been following recent dog attacks and was shocked to find herself involved in one.