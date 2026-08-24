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Gallop on an epic equestrian fantasy | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

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1 hour ago
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There are few sounds more arresting in an arena than the sudden, rhythmic thunder of hooves. Next month, Hong Kong will hear it at close range when CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld makes its Asian debut at Kai Tak Arena.

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The touring European production arrives with 54 horses alongside riders, dancers, music, and the machinery of modern fantasy theater.

It is a sizable undertaking, but its real proposition is more intimate: the partnership between a horse and the human beside it.

CAVALLUNA has entertained more than nine million people in over 30 European cities. Its Hong Kong run, on September 8 and 10 to 13, is part of the Hong Kong Jockey Club's Year of the Horse program, placing an arena spectacle within a city already attuned to the power, grace, and drama of horses.

The show draws on riding traditions from across Europe, combining choreographed horsemanship with dance, elaborate costume, lighting, and an original score.

Among its headline moments is Hungarian Post: a rider standing astride two galloping horses while directing others ahead.

At the heart of Gate to the Otherworld is Meerin, a young sorceress cast out by her people and forced to flee into the unknown.

Captured by the warlock Rondrup and his niece, who seek to exploit her lost magic, she must confront formidable enemies and her own doubts.

With the help of unexpected allies, Meerin's journey becomes one of courage, trust and self-belief – and a race to reclaim her power and change her fate.

The equine cast ranges from elegant high-stepping horses to nimble ponies, each bringing its own character, presence, and rhythm to the arena.

Their contrasts give the production much of its visual magic.

Large touring animal productions rightly invite questions about welfare, and CAVALLUNA employs an animal-welfare officer on tour.

Performances include evening shows and weekend matinees; visit the official CAVALLUNA or HK Ticketing channels for exact times and ticket information.

For Hong Kong audiences, this is a rare chance to see equestrian theater on a scale more familiar in European arenas – equal parts pageant, athletic display, and old-fashioned escapism.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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