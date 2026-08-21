Night Recap - August 21, 2026

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High Court convicts Tiananmen vigil group of inciting subversion

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The High Court on Friday convicted two former leaders of a disbanded group that organised annual June 4 vigils of inciting subversion.

Animal lover Jojo remembered for a life dedicated to saving stray dogs

A 33-year-old animal welfare advocate known affectionately as Jojo, has left behind a legacy defined by her boundless compassion for abandoned animals following her tragic passing in Ta Kwu Ling.

Tuen Mun police arrest 22, including 14 students, in youth crime crackdown

Police in the Tuen Mun district have arrested 22 individuals, 14 of whom are students, following a week-long operation aimed at combating and preventing youth crime. The crackdown involved targeted patrols of various hotspots within the district.

Dog in fatal attack may be fighting breed despite 'mixed-breed' label, says AFCD

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) is investigating why a dog involved in a fatal incident at a Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel was registered as a local mixed breed despite suspicions it has fighting dog lineage. The case has shocked the city and is one of several recent incidents involving dogs causing harm to people or other animals.

Customs seize smuggled live pests and frozen pet food at Man Kam To

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a suspected smuggling operation involving an inbound truck at the Man Kam To Control Point on Thursday, seizing approximately 118 kilograms of undeclared live plant pests and frozen pet food.

Business Today

Singapore’s new tax benefits put fund managers’ Hong Kong relocation plans on hold, Bloomberg reports

Singapore-based fund managers have delayed their plans to move to Hong Kong after Singapore introduced new tax exemptions on fund managers' profits and loosened visa requirements for investment professionals on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Silver Bonds open for subscription until September 4, 4.25pc floor rate beats banks' deposits

The new batch of Silver Bonds officially opened for subscription on Friday and will close on September 4, drawing strong demand as the 4.25 percent floor rate beats banks’ fixed deposit rates.

HKEX extended validity period of new listing applications from six to 12 months

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong announced on Friday a temporary waiver extending the validity of eligible new listing applications from six to 12 months, subject to conditions and safeguards.

China to roll out more fiscal policy support in a timely way: vice finance minister

China will implement additional fiscal policy measures in response to economic developments, Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said on Friday, as growth slows in the world's second-biggest economy.

Trump signs memo to boost US commercial space launches to 1,000 annually by 2030

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memo to help drastically increase the number of U.S. commercial space launches, including directing government agencies to look at federal land for new launch and re-entry sites.

World/China

Anti-fans clash with female fans outside Chinese idol agency in Chongqing

Dozens of male anti-fans gathered outside the headquarters of Time Fengjun, a Chinese entertainment company known for nurturing teen idols, leading to physical altercations with female fans, local police announced on Thursday.

Singapore's plan to clear forest for housing faces a backlash

Plans to clear part of Singapore's dwindling secondary forests for high-density housing have sparked a rare public backlash in the city-state,prompting the government to adjust the proposal as it tries to boost housing capacity.

Iran vows 'devastating' response as US threatens toughest ever economic hit

Iran said on Friday that its response to any new U.S. threats would be "devastating" after Washington pledged to impose the toughest financial penalties in history with the aim of toppling the Iranian leadership.

CUHK denounces mainland man over fake professor claims and fabricated titles

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has issued a statement refuting claims made by mainland Chinese national Zhang Long, who fraudulently passed himself off as a visiting professor at the institution.

Death toll from south China floods jumps to 159: state media

The death toll from devastating floods in southern China last month jumped to 159 on Friday, state media reported, with ten people still missing.