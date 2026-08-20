Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated

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A 33-year-old woman was found dead at a licensed pet hotel and dog training centre in Ta Kwu Ling on Thursday afternoon, with multiple bite wounds on her body, police said.

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The victim, surnamed Wong, was the sole operator of the facility at 111 Ping Yeung Village. Police received a report at 4.11pm that a woman was found lying unconscious on the grass. Rescuers arrived to find a mongrel dog circling nearby, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Border District Assistant Commander (Operations and Crime) Matthew Chan Kai-chak said the facility had been operating since January 2026 with a valid licence. No signs of a break-in were found.

Border District Assistant Commander (Operations and Crime) Matthew Chan Kai-chak (Left)

CCTV footage showed the victim feeding the dog in an outdoor area around 2pm. When she tried to return the dog to its cage, it refused and attacked her. The struggle continued outside the camera's view.

The dog, a one-year-old male mongrel weighing about 30kg and measuring 1.5 metres in length, had been brought to the facility on August 11 by an animal welfare volunteer for adoption. It bit the victim's shoulder and neck for about 10 seconds, with the entire attack lasting about one minute.

Preliminary examinations found bite wounds and tears on the victim's head, jaw, neck and arms. Six other dogs at the facility were in their cages at the time. The victim had no other professional qualifications and was not acting provocatively, according to police.

The dog will be handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for examination. The case has been transferred to the Border District crime investigation team for a full investigation.