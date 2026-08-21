CUHK denounces mainland man over fake professor claims and fabricated titles

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has issued a statement refuting claims made by mainland Chinese national Zhang Long, who fraudulently passed himself off as a visiting professor at the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Following the university's clarification, mainland media outlets revealed that Zhang manufactured over 50 fake titles to build a false reputation across the media, education, charity, and cultural sectors. Zhang has since gone to ground and closed his personal Weibo account.

Fabricated persona unravels following official university rejection

Zhang, who presented himself in public circles as a prominent Northwest cultural figure, came under scrutiny after CUHK confirmed he had never been employed by the university.

Although Zhang had publicly claimed since 2023 to hold a visiting professorship at CUHK, the university clarified that no employment, teaching, or official relationship had ever existed between the two parties.

Mainland news outlet The Paper subsequently revealed that Zhang accumulated more than 50 societal titles. These included the editor-in-chief of "West News Network," deputy director of the Northwest International Art Creation Exchange Center under the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations, special researcher at the Chinese Academy of Management Science, and various titles recognizing contributions to poverty alleviation and internet development.

Zhang regularly leveraged these credentials to participate in public events across media, charitable, educational, and cultural platforms.

Investigations revealed that the vast majority of Zhang's titles were fabricated. One of his few verified positions, a visiting professorship at Yan'an University, was revoked when the institution announced plans to terminate his appointment.

Organizations cut ties as personal online accounts close down

Multiple organizations have moved to distance themselves from Zhang following the revelations.

The China Federation of Radio and Television Associations issued an official statement on its website clarifying that it maintains no employment, hiring, or authorization agreements with Zhang, adding that it reserves the right to pursue legal action for the unauthorized use of its name.

On the same day, several regional business and charitable groups, including the Shaanxi Inner Mongolia Chamber of Commerce, Xi'an Automotive Vocational University, and the Shaanxi Charity Federation, formally canceled their partnerships with Zhang and revoked any affiliated titles.

Zhang's verified Weibo account, registered under his title as Editor-in-Chief of West News Network, has been shut down.

Zhang has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations, and law enforcement agencies have not announced formal investigations.