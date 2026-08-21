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NEWS

New Huanggang port nears opening with one-stop lane tests

NEWS
48 mins ago
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The new Huanggang Port is the first border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen to feature “Joint One-Stop” vehicle lanes. It is set to significantly streamline clearance procedures for cross-border private cars and tour buses through an “integrated information collection device,” authorities announced.

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The port’s design allows drivers to make a single stop on the same level, where an automated data collection kiosk simultaneously processes inspections and data capture from five border agencies—Hong Kong Customs, the Department of Health, the Immigration Department, Shenzhen Customs, and China Immigration Inspection. 

This system eliminates the need for multiple stops and repeated checks, substantially reducing clearance times.

Following close coordination between Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities, full testing of the Joint One-Stop lanes was successfully conducted through the mid-barrier gate and across the boundary line. This paved the way for joint trial testing ahead of the port’s official opening.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise (Control and Enforcement) Mark Woo Wai-kwan inspected the lane testing procedures on Friday. He reviewed system operations and traffic flow with frontline staff to ensure a seamless clearance process.

Woo also toured the passenger clearance facilities on various levels to finalize operational details, with the goal of delivering efficient services and improving the overall travel experience for citizens once the port becomes operational.

Hong Kong Customs is currently conducting a series of drills and tests of varying scales in preparation for the port’s official launch.

A large-scale stress test is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, involving 10,000 civil servants and 1,000 vehicles to validate the port’s operational readiness.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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