logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China to roll out more fiscal policy support in a timely way: vice finance minister

FINANCE
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
China's Vice Finance Minister Liao Min leaves after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2019. AFP
China's Vice Finance Minister Liao Min leaves after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2019. AFP

China will implement additional fiscal policy measures in response to economic developments, Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said on Friday, as growth slows in the world's second-biggest economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China will maintain the continuity and stability of macroeconomic policies and plan and allocate fiscal resources over a longer time horizon, Liao told a press conference.

A greater share of fiscal spending will be directed towards households and consumption, Liao said, as policymakers seek to shore up weak domestic demand.

China will also step up coordination between fiscal, monetary and industrial policies and refine its policy toolkit as economic conditions evolve, Liao said.

He said authorities were preparing new fiscal-financial support measures for the second half of this year, while working with the central bank and regulators to put policy coordination on a more institutional footing. He did not provide details.

China's leaders pledged at July's Politburo meeting to support the slowing economy by accelerating fiscal spending on already-budgeted infrastructure projects for the remainder of the year, rather than planning major new stimulus measures.

The central bank said earlier this month it would maintain an appropriately loose monetary stance and roll out practical, effective measures as needed, but stopped short of signalling explicit cuts to policy rates or banks' reserve-requirement ratio.

Liao said China would deepen fiscal and tax reforms, improve the budget management system, and build a clearer framework for central-local fiscal relations, with more clearly defined responsibilities and more balanced regional development.

Preventing local governments from taking on new hidden debt must remain an "iron discipline", he said, adding that fiscal risks in key areas, particularly local government debt, should be steadily reduced.

Reuters

Chinavice finance ministerLiao minfiscal policy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A badge of China Lunar Exploration Program is seen on an employee's uniform at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, China November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China hunts for lunar ice in one of solar system's coldest places
CHINA
25 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (not pictured) following their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
China, Indonesia ministers meet on Friday, to discuss security and economic issues
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained
CHINA
14 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions
CHINA
15 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A general view of the unoccupied Evergrande Centre building in Shanghai on July 27, 2022.
What property giant Evergrande's sentence means for China's economy
CHINA
17 hours ago
The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
FINANCE
18 hours ago
From left: Dr. Mark Konyn, AIA’s group chief investment officer; Garth Jones, AIA’s group chief financial officer; Lee Yuan-siong, AIA’s executive director and group chief executive and president; Jacky Chan; Fisher Zhang, AIA’s regional chief executive
Growing mainland demand in HK amid China’s 20pc levy on offshore insurance income, AIA says
FINANCE
20 hours ago
People walk past a humanoid robot traffic police officer developed by SUPCON while it stands on duty on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China puts robocops on traffic duty, minus the arrest powers
CHINA
20 hours ago
A humanoid robot is seen at the Agibot booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Global humanoid robot shipments surge 300pc in H1, led by Agibot
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
A drone view of an under-construction residential development by Country Garden in Shanghai, China February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China's Shanghai eases housing policies to spur demand
PROPERTY
21 hours ago
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
11 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.