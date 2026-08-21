Dog in fatal attack may be fighting breed despite 'mixed-breed' label, says AFCD

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) is investigating why a dog involved in a fatal incident at a Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel was registered as a local mixed breed despite suspicions it has fighting dog lineage. The case has shocked the city and is one of several recent incidents involving dogs causing harm to people or other animals.

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AFCD Director Mickey Lai Kin-ming addressed the tragedy on Wednesday, expressing his deep regret and confirming that the department is taking the matter very seriously. He pledged the department's full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

Dog under observation in quarantine

Lai reported that the dog involved in the incident was taken to an AFCD animal management center on Tuesday and is currently being held in isolation.

While the dog has not shown any unusual behavior, he noted that it will take time for the animal to acclimate to its new environment, and it will remain under close observation.

He explained that officials preliminarily believe the dog is a mix that includes a fighting breed.

Such dogs are subject to strict legal controls, including the requirement that they be neutered and kept on a leash no longer than 1.5 meters at all times when in public.

The department is now attempting to contact the individual listed on the dog's microchip registration to learn more about its origins and why it was boarded at the pet hotel.

Microchip identified dog as a 'tong gau'

Lai acknowledged a significant discrepancy in the dog's records, as its microchip identifies it as a "tong gau," or local mongrel. The AFCD will now investigate how a dog with potential fighting breed heritage came to be registered as such and what improvements can be made to the system.

When questioned about the initial classification, Lai explained that assessing mixed-breed dogs can require more detailed observation.

He said the dog's size and physical build were indeed similar to that of a typical mongrel.

However, upon its admission to the AFCD facility, veterinarians formed a different opinion. Lai reiterated that a thorough investigation will take time to fully understand the circumstances.