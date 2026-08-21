Anti-fans clash with female fans outside Chinese idol agency in Chongqing

Dozens of male anti-fans gathered outside the headquarters of Time Fengjun, a Chinese entertainment company known for nurturing teen idols, leading to physical altercations with female fans, local police announced on Thursday.

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The incident began on Monday, outside the company’s offices in Chongqing, a municipality in southwestern China, where a group of unidentified men organized and broadcasted a livestream on social media.

Time Fengjun is a prominent entertainment company in mainland China. It is widely recognized for its “cultivation-style” artist development model, which has produced several celebrated idol groups, including TFBoys and Teens in Times.

According to mainland media reports, the group of men tore down fan support posters, shouted insults at underage trainees passing by, and attempted to force open the doors of the company’s vans and pounded on windows. Some also tried to enter restricted office areas.

Video clips circulating online show male participants splashing water on female fans, chasing them, and assaulting them physically, including kicking them.

Chongqing police responded to the scene and took several of the male agitators into custody on suspicion of causing public disturbances. However, the arrests prompted additional critics to assemble at the site, further exacerbating the disorder.

In response to the chaos, Time Fengjun issued an emergency notice on Tuesday, announcing the immediate suspension of all in-person group training sessions for its trainees, with resumption pending further notice.

The company also appealed to fans to refrain from gathering after photo check-in under the office building.

The Chongqing police yesterday released an official statement confirming that improper conduct—including water-throwing and chasing—had occurred at the scene.

The statement further noted that legal guidance had been administered to multiple participants and that an investigation remains underway.

The statement further noted that legal guidance had been administered to multiple participants and that an investigation remains underway.