HKEX extended validity period of new listing applications from six to 12 months

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong announced on Friday a temporary waiver extending the validity of eligible new listing applications from six to 12 months, subject to conditions and safeguards.

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The temporary waiver gives applicants, sponsors and their advisers more flexibility to manage their listing timetable and reduces the frequency of refiling applications. HKEX said they can now focus their time on the quality of the application materials and listing documents, as the waiver reduces the need to submit administrative updates that may later be superseded.

HKEX noted that the change will not alter its regulatory standards or the protections in place for investors. Applicants benefiting from the extension must comply with all listing rules and provide complete, up-to-date information, including the latest business and financial data, to enable regulators to assess applications and investors to make informed decisions.

The waiver applies for a fixed period of three years from August 21 to August 2029. Meanwhile, HKEX will monitor its implementation and effectiveness and may review the relevant requirements or conduct public consultation.

Katherine Ng, HKEX’s head of listing, said HKEX aims to improve Hong Kong’s listing process while maintaining strong regulation and the public interest. Supported by the Securities and Futures Commission, the extension builds on the October 2024 Enhanced Application Timeframe, offering applicants more flexibility and streamlining the process.

Given that the validity period of the applications has been extended, the relevant timelines under the Enhanced Application Timeframe will be adjusted based on the latest progress and timelines provided by the applicants and sponsors.

