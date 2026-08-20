CEPU gathers over 50 local think tanks to advise on upcoming Policy Address

The Chief Executive's Policy Unit (CEPU) hosted a consultation session to collect insights and recommendations for the upcoming Policy Address. The session brought together representatives from over 50 local think tanks.

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Participants represented a diverse cross-section of society, with think tanks from the industrial and commercial sectors, social welfare organizations, youth groups, universities, media, political parties, and public opinion research bodies.

Discussions focused on Hong Kong’s pressing short- and medium-term challenges. Key topics included industrial transformation, deeper integration with other Greater Bay Area cities, development of the Northern Metropolis, translating research into commercial success, youth and talent development, and future healthcare planning.

Stephen Wong Yuen-shan, head of the CEPU, praised the think tanks for their well-researched policy recommendations. He said the Unit will thoroughly analyze the feedback and pledged to maintain strong collaboration with both civil society and academic policy experts in the future.