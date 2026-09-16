Policy Address 2026 | HK to deepen GBA cooperation across green aviation, logistics, professional services

Hong Kong will deepen cross-boundary integration with Mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the government's newly announced Policy Address 2026, leveraging regional synergies in green aviation, maritime logistics, cross-boundary infrastructure, and professional services alignment.

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According to official policy details, the city will partner with Dongguan to establish a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production base and build an end-to-end SAF value chain, supporting Hong Kong's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050. To reach an SAF consumption ratio of 1 percent to 3 percent for flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) in 2030, authorities will study establishing a mandatory consumption mechanism and launch public campaigns by 2028. Core Climate under Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is also exploring environmental equity products, including SAF and green hydrogen certificates.

Logistics connectivity will be further enhanced as HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park's Phase 1 facilities officially begin operation next June, with cargo-handling capacity expanding to one million tonnes annually. The park has established a designated supervision area for chilled aquatic products and fresh fruits to create a cold-chain passage into the GBA. Hong Kong Port will also strengthen port collaboration with Huizhou and Dongguan to streamline feeder networks and expand Central and South American shipping routes.

On infrastructure and regional platforms, Hong Kong is advancing the Northern Link Project and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link (Hung Shui Kiu-Qianhai), targeted for commissioning in 2034 and 2035 respectively. The government will support early pilot implementation in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Co-operation Zone through projects covering the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnerships (QFLP) mechanism, cross-boundary data channels, and legal services alignment. Furthermore, Hong Kong will support Nansha as a green finance center and climate investment pilot area.

To deepen rule alignment and industrial synergy, the Department of Justice will explore formulating GBA model arbitration rules and complement Mainland authorities in regularising the GBA Lawyers' Scheme. The government will also publish a Cross-boundary Trading Guidebook on Multi-trade Integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MiMEP) in the first half of 2027, alongside expanding the "One Examination, Multiple Certification" arrangement to issue three additional GBA skill standards for skilled construction workers and technicians.