logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Policy Address 2026 | Three-tier mediation mechanism to resolve building disputes

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The government will continue to support the work of International Organization for Mediation.
The government will continue to support the work of International Organization for Mediation.

Hong Kong will press ahead with its ambition to become the “Global Capital of Mediation” by rolling out new community-level initiatives, including a three-tier mechanism for resolving building management disputes and mediation services linked to simplified housing programs. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the measures will help foster harmonious neighborhood relations and provide cost-effective solutions for grassroots families, reinforcing mediation as a practical tool for everyday conflicts. 
Under the new system, District Council members will intervene early to encourage amicable negotiations. If disputes remain unresolved, cases will be referred to professional mediation services under the Home Affairs Department, such as the Free Mediation Service Scheme for Building Management. 

As a last resort, unresolved cases may be taken to court. 

The government said mediation will also be extended to housing issues, including disputes arising from the Basic Housing Unit regime, to safeguard community stability. 

The government also pledged continued support for the International Organization for Mediation, headquartered in the city, which will host its Governing Council meeting and annual forum later this year. 

Mediation will be prioritized in government contracts involving international commercial matters, and the organization is expected to handle disputes in emerging industries such as commodity trading and the space economy. 

Other measures include advancing the International Commercial Court, preparing for the construction of the Hong Kong International Legal Service Building, and expanding the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy. 

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law, which marks its centenary this year. Hong Kong is seeking to host the institute’s first overseas liaison office, its inaugural presence outside Rome, underscoring the city’s strategic position. 

Hong Kongpolicy address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Policy Address 2026 | Govt rolls out 11 measures to boost childbirth
NEWS
2 hours ago
Policy Address 2026 | Hong Kong to streamline satellite licensing and boost aerospace R&D
NEWS
2 hours ago
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HKMA explores increasing the Exchange Fund's gold holdings
FINANCE
18 mins ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | Three university towns spanning 1,000 hectares planned for Northern Metropolis
NEWS
25 mins ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HK to test tokenization of $1.3t Exchange Fund bills, regularize e-bond issuance
FINANCE
28 mins ago
Policy Address 2026 | Govt to combat use of AI in criminal activities
NEWS
35 mins ago
Policy Address 2026 | HK to deepen GBA cooperation across green aviation, logistics, professional services
NEWS
50 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | Advance "Finance+" to support real economy, set up $10b Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
China, HK stocks end lower on weak economic data
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS
Syngenta confidentially files for HK IPO, aiming to raise US$5 bln
FINANCE
15-09-2026 14:56 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
20 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.