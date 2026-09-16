Policy Address 2026 | Three-tier mediation mechanism to resolve building disputes

Hong Kong will press ahead with its ambition to become the “Global Capital of Mediation” by rolling out new community-level initiatives, including a three-tier mechanism for resolving building management disputes and mediation services linked to simplified housing programs.

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the measures will help foster harmonious neighborhood relations and provide cost-effective solutions for grassroots families, reinforcing mediation as a practical tool for everyday conflicts.

Under the new system, District Council members will intervene early to encourage amicable negotiations. If disputes remain unresolved, cases will be referred to professional mediation services under the Home Affairs Department, such as the Free Mediation Service Scheme for Building Management.

As a last resort, unresolved cases may be taken to court.

The government said mediation will also be extended to housing issues, including disputes arising from the Basic Housing Unit regime, to safeguard community stability.

The government also pledged continued support for the International Organization for Mediation, headquartered in the city, which will host its Governing Council meeting and annual forum later this year.

Mediation will be prioritized in government contracts involving international commercial matters, and the organization is expected to handle disputes in emerging industries such as commodity trading and the space economy.

Other measures include advancing the International Commercial Court, preparing for the construction of the Hong Kong International Legal Service Building, and expanding the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law, which marks its centenary this year. Hong Kong is seeking to host the institute’s first overseas liaison office, its inaugural presence outside Rome, underscoring the city’s strategic position.