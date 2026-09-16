Policy Address 2026 | Govt rolls out 11 measures to boost childbirth

The government will introduce 11 new measures to encourage childbirth, including extending the HK$20,000 newborn cash incentive for three more years and launching a progressive reward scheme that raises the incentive to HK$30,000 for second and subsequent children born from today, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in the Policy Address.

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The child allowance will also be increased, with the tax deduction for second and later children raised from HK$140,000 to HK$160,000. The additional allowance for the first two years after birth will likewise rise to HK$160,000.

On housing, eligible families who purchase a home within one year before or two years after childbirth will receive up to HK$20,000 in stamp duty relief.

Families with newborns will also enjoy priority allocation of subsidized housing and mortgage concessions, with the maximum loan-to-value ratio for White Form applicants raised to 95 percent starting from the next sale program.

Medical support will expand as the Hospital Authority gradually increases quotas for in vitro fertilization services to 1,900 per year over the next three years.

The Primary Healthcare Commission will roll out free pre‑natal, post‑natal, and parenting classes across community health centers, while the Family Planning Association of Hong Kong will launch campaigns to promote healthy childbirth.

The government will also build three new subsidized standalone child care centers, adding about 1,800 day care places for children aged zero to three by the end of 2030.

From the 2027/28 school year, the after‑school care program will become permanent with no quota limit.

Authorities will enhance professional support for preschool care services and provide transportation assistance for families.