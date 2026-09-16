logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Policy Address 2026 | Govt rolls out 11 measures to boost childbirth

NEWS
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The government will introduce 11 new measures to encourage childbirth, including extending the HK$20,000 newborn cash incentive for three more years and launching a progressive reward scheme that raises the incentive to HK$30,000 for second and subsequent children born from today, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in the Policy Address.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The child allowance will also be increased, with the tax deduction for second and later children raised from HK$140,000 to HK$160,000. The additional allowance for the first two years after birth will likewise rise to HK$160,000.
On housing, eligible families who purchase a home within one year before or two years after childbirth will receive up to HK$20,000 in stamp duty relief. 

Families with newborns will also enjoy priority allocation of subsidized housing and mortgage concessions, with the maximum loan-to-value ratio for White Form applicants raised to 95 percent starting from the next sale program. 

Medical support will expand as the Hospital Authority gradually increases quotas for in vitro fertilization services to 1,900 per year over the next three years. 

The Primary Healthcare Commission will roll out free pre‑natal, post‑natal, and parenting classes across community health centers, while the Family Planning Association of Hong Kong will launch campaigns to promote healthy childbirth.
The government will also build three new subsidized standalone child care centers, adding about 1,800 day care places for children aged zero to three by the end of 2030. 

From the 2027/28 school year, the after‑school care program will become permanent with no quota limit. 

Authorities will enhance professional support for preschool care services and provide transportation assistance for families. 

Hong Kongpolicy address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Policy Address 2026 | Hong Kong to streamline satellite licensing and boost aerospace R&D
NEWS
1 hour ago
First Five-Year Plan | Advance "Finance+" to support real economy, set up $10b Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund
FINANCE
10 mins ago
Sing Tao
China, HK stocks end lower on weak economic data
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS
Syngenta confidentially files for HK IPO, aiming to raise US$5 bln
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Christopher Hui
Hong Kong draws over 80 corporate redomiciliation applications, approves 50, Hui says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
15-09-2026 12:30 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
15-09-2026 10:18 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index closes higher on Monday, Z.AI slumps 9 percent
FINANCE
14-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Boris Chan. DBS
Over 60 percent feel 'positive' or 'very positive' about HK businesses outlook next year: DBS survey
FINANCE
14-09-2026 15:11 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds by noon on Monday, Z.AI slumps 7 percent
FINANCE
14-09-2026 12:28 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
8 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.