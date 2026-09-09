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Kazakhstan pitches ambitious Alatau City project to HK investors at Belt and Road Summit

NEWS
19 hours ago

by

Judy Cui

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Bayan Konirbayev
Bayan Konirbayev

The Kazakhstan government is actively courting investment from Hong Kong for its ambitious Alatau City project — envisioned as a key growth engine for the nation's future — during a showcase at the Belt and Road Summit on Wednesday.

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“Hong Kong is eager to partner with Kazakhstan to help realise these ambitious plans and to play our part,” said Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for Belt and Road, noting that Alatau City is a visionary urban centre aiming to become Central Asia's leading financial and technology hub.

Speaking at the session, Bayan Konirbayev,  chief digital & AI officer of the Alatau City Authority, underscored that business activities will be governed under a common law framework backed by specific constitutional law to foster investor confidence.

He noted that the constitutional law enacted on May 8 ensures over 30 years of policy continuity and legal certainty for investors, assuring Hong Kong businesses that the legal framework would mirror what they are accustomed to locally.

More than 50 projects have already been committed, representing a total investment of US$4.2 billion, he added.

Emphasizing the city’s geographic advantage, Konirbayev pointed out that Alatau City can reach a consumer market of roughly five billion people within a five-hour flight radius.

Regarding industrial and logistics development, he stressed the growing importance of the low-altitude economy, alongside an iconic commercial complex designed by architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and to be built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

Furthermore, development in biotechnology and life sciences will prioritize localized pharmaceutical manufacturing and accelerated approvals for biopharmaceutical plants.

In education and research and development (R&D), the authority will focus on expanding international student enrollment, securing national funding stacks, and driving university-industry partnerships.

Additionally, Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, delivered a keynote address outlining Kazakhstan's strategy to establish itself as the premier digital hub of Eurasia.

Belt and Road SummitKazakhstan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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