Kazakhstan maps its way onto HK's summer study tours amid surging demand

Hong Kong summer study tour bookings have jumped 20 to 30 percent this year, with Kazakhstan emerging as the new favorite and a more affordable alternative.

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The shift comes as schools seek more budget-friendly destinations amid surging fuel costs and currency appreciation.

General manager of Hong Kong-based study tour organization A-Team Travel, surnamed Poon, reported a 20 to 30 percent year-on-year increase in bookings, with a 10 percent uptick for Australia and New Zealand. While the tour prices are holding steady this year, he admitted the spending has increased due to a stronger currency.

Despite fears that the Middle East conflict would scare off schools, Poon said the drop was only 10 percent, which was less than expected. He noted that the gradually stabilizing situation has softened the blow, but fuel surcharges have sent European tour fees jumping nearly 20 percent.

Poon pointed to Kazakhstan as a new hotspot for study groups, describing it as costing roughly half of a European trip. With lower costs, he anticipated that tours to Kazakhstan will keep growing next year.

As for mainland tours, he noted they held steady from previous years, mostly taking place in March and April due to pleasant weather and shorter travel times.

EGL Tours executive director Huen Kwok-chuen also reported stable school tour demand, with mainland tours now making up 40 to 50 percent of its study tours.

Huen attributed the surge to the mainland's mature tourism infrastructure and rapid advances in culture, technology, and business, which allow schools to tailor itineraries to specific subjects.

He pointed to a sharp drop in Japan bookings, which were first hit by earthquake rumors last year, and now by diplomatic tensions with China. Huen noted that the bookings have recovered to only 20 to 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Despite rising fuel costs, Huen said overall tour fees have stayed relatively flat, as most schools book flights early that shield them from surcharge spikes. He further noted that European tours have always been a small share of business due to higher costs that are not affordable for most.

General Manager of EF Education First for Hong Kong and Macau, Steven Hon, highlighted the increased popularity for Australia, which stood out with a 20 percent surge in bookings.

He said the numbers for European tours remained stable because flights were secured well in advance, with parents now seeking longer itineraries.

"Parents now want their children to experience more of the world," he explained, adding that the company is extending some itineraries from two to three weeks to deliver greater value for students.