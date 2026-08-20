Morning Recap - August 20, 2026

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Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram

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A Citybus veered to avoid a five-year-old girl who suddenly ran onto the road in Central on Wednesday night, colliding with a tram and knocking it off its tracks.

New Huanggang port holds first live immigration drill simulating clearance procedures and system failures

The new Huanggang port, the first Hong Kong-Shenzhen checkpoint to adopt the "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model, held its first live immigration drill at the joint inspection building on Wednesday.

Mong Kok card shop scam nets $1.47m from 44 victims, 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a suspected scam involving a game card shop in Mong Kok that allegedly took payments from customers before closing down without delivering goods.

Man attacked, loses $300,000 Rolex in Sheung Shui robbery

A 36-year-old man was attacked and robbed of a Rolex watch worth about HK$300,000 in Sheung Shui on Wednesday night.

Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park

An ambulance became trapped after its rear wheels sank through paving stones at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park on Tuesday, prompting authorities to review measures to prevent emergency vehicles from entering pedestrian-only areas.

World/China News

Trump says will meet North Korea's Kim later this year

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would meet Kim Jong Un later this year, seeking to revive the bond he claims to have struck with the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea in his first term.

File Photo/Reuters

Dog owner charged with manslaughter after fatal attack during right-of-way dispute in UK

A 55-year-old man in West Yorkshire, England, has been charged with manslaughter after his German shepherd fatally mauled another man following a dispute over right-of-way on a footpath.

Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe

Israel's military acknowledged on Wednesday that its troops had opened fire on a car carrying 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab and her family members in Gaza in 2024 and said it had opened a criminal investigation, though rights groups say such probes rarely lead to convictions.

Photo: Reuters

(Video) Central African Republic artisanal gold mine collapses, killing more than 100

More than 100 people were killed when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Central African Republic on Tuesday, a senior official at a local mining association said.

Market

Wall St rises as yields ease, Moderna lifts healthcare stocks

The main U.S. stock market indexes closed modestly higher on Wednesday, as easing government bond yields boosted risk appetites while a dramatic rally in shares of vaccine-maker Moderna drove gains in the healthcare sector.

Editorial

The peninsula pivot: how Beijing is seizing the strategic initiative in South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's latest high-level diplomatic mission to Seoul signals a calculated and proactive recalibration of Northeast Asian security.

Opinion

Forever on the first page: the phenomenon of Nizar Qabbani

Poetry has always been the vital pulse of Arab existence. Crowned the "The Archive of the Arabs," it masterfully captured their epic journeys, battles, and romances within rigid, uncompromising rules of meter and rhyme.

Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani changed the artform in the Arab world. Photo: AFP

Is the AI boom turning into a bubble?

August 2026 has been packed with hot AI news, including chipmaker Nvidia teaming up with some of the biggest names on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and others are helping it set up financing platforms.