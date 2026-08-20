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Dog owner charged with manslaughter after fatal attack during right-of-way dispute in UK

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A 55-year-old man in West Yorkshire, England, has been charged with manslaughter after his German shepherd fatally mauled another man following a dispute over right-of-way on a footpath.

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James Judge, 55, died after being bitten behind his right knee during the argument with Lee Ellis, also 55, on a disused railway path near Blacker Lane in Wakefield on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at hospital around 7pm.

Ellis was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but was later charged with manslaughter and being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing death. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and indicated he would plead not guilty. He was released on bail and the case is expected to be transferred to Leeds Crown Court.

dog attack manslaughter West Yorkshire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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