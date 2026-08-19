Morning Recap - August 19, 2026

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Elderly pedestrian dies 5 days after being hit by minibus in To Kwa Wan

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A 75-year-old man died on Tuesday, five days after being struck by a private minibus in To Kwa Wan.

Large dog that killed two small dogs in Yuen Long had history of attacking corgi

A large dog that killed a poodle and a bichon frise in Yuen Long on Monday had previously been detained by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for attacking a corgi in July, the department said.

Security guard hit by truck at Pok Fu Lam estate

A security guard in his 40s was struck by a truck at Chi Fu Fa Yuen on Chi Fu Road in Pok Fu Lam on Tuesday night.

Body of missing woman found in manhole in Yuen Long

The body of a 64-year-old woman was found in a manhole on Tai Tong Shan Road in Yuen Long on Tuesday afternoon, during a police investigation into a missing person case.

World/China News

Trump says no Iran talks planned, claims Hormuz 'new US territory'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no talks with Iran are underway and none are scheduled, as he posted a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new American territory in a fresh jibe at Tehran.

Trump's female aide Natalie Harp draws scrutiny over close proximity, new nickname 'president's binkie'

U.S. President Donald Trump's 35-year-old assistant Natalie Harp has drawn attention for accompanying him to his New Jersey golf club for two consecutive weekends, with a Democratic senator's comment about the pair triggering a White House response.

Photo: Reuters

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

Meta Platforms rejected accusations by U.S. states that it intentionally sought to addict children to its Facebook and Instagram platforms in pursuit of profit, at the start of a trial that could reshape some of the most popular apps on the planet.

File Photo/Reuters

London's St Pancras station evacuated over unattended car

London's St Pancras International station was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after police carried out a controlled explosion on an unattended vehicle nearby.

X@BoxingHai

US commander discusses scaling back joint South Korea drills, media reports

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Xavier Brunson visited South Korea's Defence Ministry on Tuesday to discuss plans to scale back the joint Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise, according to media reports.

Photo: Reuters

Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 Putri Andriani Juficha dies on her 26th birthday

Putri Andriani Juficha, who was crowned Miss Earth Indonesia 2025, has died, the Miss Grand Indonesia pageant announced on what would have been her 26th birthday on August 14.

Market

Tech selloff pulls Wall Street to two-week lows as oil and yields climb

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday, pressured by losses in heavyweight technology stocks, while fading hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal sustained gains in oil prices and kept government bond yields at multi-year peaks.

Editorial

The overstretched umbrella: how US distraction risks nuclear arms race in Asia

The strategic redeployment of American carrier strike groups, air defense systems, and precision assets to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe has exposed the hard limits of Washington's global commitments.

Sport

Rodri ends glittering Man City spell with move to Barca

Barcelona have signed midfielder Rodri from Manchester City on a deal until June 2030, the LaLiga champions announced on Tuesday, ending the Spaniard's glittering, trophy-laden spell with the Premier League club in a major coup for the Catalan side.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

What I tell my patients about uric acid before it becomes a problem | Health Decoder | Dr Shiba Poon

I meet many patients with sudden, agonizing joint pain, often in the big toe or ankle, surprised to learn the culprit is something most people rarely think about: uric acid.

Bringing to light Hong Kong's 'Undercurrents'| Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Artist residencies are often judged simply by the work they produce. But their real value often lies in the new relationships forged and the discipline of the process.

Fusion: new developments in nuclear power, energy cooperation | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

I have always believed in nuclear power as an excellent source for electricity generation. It generates almost no emission, fuel prices are steady, and it can operate continuously under all weather conditions.

The Role of Senior Secondary Education in Building Hong Kong's Global Education Hub | June Ho

Hong Kong possesses unparalleled strengths to materialise its strategic goal of developing into a world-class global education hub. Five local universities rank among the world’s top 100; the city hosts one of the densest concentrations of international schools globally, and the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) holds widespread international recognition as a credible university admission credential.

File Photo