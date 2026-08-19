Trump's female aide Natalie Harp draws scrutiny over close proximity, new nickname 'president's binkie'

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Trump says he spoke with Fed's Warsh last week
11-08-2026 10:10 HKT
Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show
13-07-2026 19:50 HKT
Trump targets late September for potential Xi Jinping summit in the U.S.
07-07-2026 03:53 HKT
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
18-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Warsh Fed holds rates steady. Trump says 'It's all right. Whatever.'
18-06-2026 10:32 HKT
Commander-in-beef: Bangladesh's 'Donald Trump' buffalo wins fans
21-05-2026 15:15 HKT
Trump bought at least US$51 million in bonds in March, disclosure shows
26-04-2026 18:01 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT