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WORLD

London's St Pancras station evacuated over unattended car

WORLD
1 hour ago
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X@BoxingHai
X@BoxingHai

London's St Pancras International station was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after police carried out a controlled explosion on an unattended vehicle nearby.

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The station, along with the main and north entrances at King's Cross St Pancras tube station, was closed at the request of the Metropolitan Police. Transport for London confirmed the station had fully reopened by 3.24pm local time.

X@BoxingHai
X@BoxingHai
X@BoxingHai
X@BoxingHai

Social media images showed a silver car with its bonnet up and damage to its boot. Police have since declared the incident non-suspicious.

Eurostar services continued to operate as normal, with the rail service confirming no delays. St Pancras is a key high-speed hub connecting London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

St Pancras controlled explosion Eurostar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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