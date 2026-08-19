Rodri ends glittering Man City spell with move to Barca

Barcelona have signed midfielder Rodri from Manchester City on a deal until June 2030, the LaLiga champions announced on Tuesday, ending the Spaniard's glittering, trophy-laden spell with the Premier League club in a major coup for the Catalan side.

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The 30-year-old joins Hansi Flick's side for a reported fee of 65.4 million pounds (US$88.56 million), with Barca beating arch-rivals Real Madrid to the Spain international's signature.

Rodri's contract with City had been due to expire in June 2027.

"FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, known in the football world as Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until 30 June 2030," Barca said in a statement.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who was also part of Spain's European Championship winning squad, further enhanced his reputation by captaining his country to World Cup glory last month and was named the tournament's best player.

Rodri leaves City after winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups since joining the English club from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He made 298 appearances, scoring 28 goals and helping City secure 14 major trophies.

He spent six seasons under Pep Guardiola, establishing himself as one of the world's best midfielders and playing a pivotal role in City's continental treble in the 2022-23 season.

He also helped City become the first men's top-flight club in English football history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

But the last two years have also been marked by injury setbacks. He spent more than seven months on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2024, while he also dealt with knee and hamstring problems last season.

'READY TO GO'

Rodri arrives at Camp Nou after recently undergoing minor back surgery, a setback that was expected to keep him out for the start of the season.

"I'm ready to go," Rodri told reporters. "The surgery everyone was talking about was no big deal - it was just an outpatient procedure.

"I'm ready to train with the team, and when the coach thinks it's time - once I've gotten back into the swing of things - I'll be ready to play. I hope that's as soon as possible."

In a lengthy farewell message to City supporters, Rodri reflected on his time at the club.

"I knew I came into a top team but I never thought we could be able to create the legacy we made winning trophies, fans around the world, love and respect," Rodri said.

"We made an example to inspire the next generations not only because the success, also because the way we did it. And the fans were with us every step of the way...

"Making history, with the Treble, with Four in a Row. We saw things they'll never see... It's time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my teammates. This journey couldn't be the same without you, my heart will always be Blue."

At Barca, Rodri will hope to help the club win a third successive LaLiga title.

Reuters