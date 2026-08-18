Macau unveils third five-year plan targeting diversified economy and urban revitalization

The Macau Special Administrative Region government has officially announced its “Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2026–2030)”.

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The comprehensive blueprint outlines eight major development goals and thirty-five key socio-economic indicators.

These objectives focus heavily on safeguarding national security, enhancing governance efficiency, driving moderate economic diversification, and pushing forward the development of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone to achieve seamless integration between Macau and Hengqin.

Additionally, the plan aims to coordinate education, technology, and talent recruitment, improve public welfare, construct a beautiful and smart city, and better integrate Macau into the overall national development framework.

Ambitious non-gaming economic targets and neighborhood renewal

During a press conference, Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai described the new five-year plan as a strategic roadmap and task list designed to guide the city into a new phase of high-quality growth.

Over the next five years, the administration will focus on four major tasks, using four key engineering projects and government-guided funds as primary levers to boost the city's diversified industries.

The government aims to raise the added value of non-gaming industries to approximately 60 percent of Macau's gross domestic product by the year 2030.

Furthermore, plans are underway to renew and revitalize the historic area surrounding the Ruins of Saint Paul's while accelerating the overall redevelopment of older urban districts and aging buildings.

Strong public consensus to drive the future roadmap

The administration emphasized that the planning process involved extensive public consultation to ensure community voices were heard.

The government collected more than seventeen hundred submissions containing over eight thousand individual opinions, representing a significant increase of over two and a half times compared to the feedback received during the formulation of the previous five-year plan.

Sam expressed confidence in the unified effort of all sectors of society to successfully implement the strategic goals outlined in the upcoming five-year period.