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NEWS

Gleneagles launches first estate-based remote healthcare station in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Gleneagles Hong Kong has partnered with telecommunications provider SmarTone to launch its first remote healthcare station at a private residential community in Yuen Long, offering residents video consultations supported by on-site medical equipment.

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Located at YOHO Midtown, the TeleCare SmartHub will operate nine hours daily starting from next month and connects patients with two to three general practitioners available through a mobile booking app. 

The station is equipped with medical devices that measure patients’ blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and other vital signs to support doctors during consultations. Prescribed medications and doctor's notes for sick leave will be delivered to a patient's home or office within four hours.

Kenneth Tsang Hing-lim, Regional Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare North Asia and Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, said the service will be particularly convenient for elderly residents and children. 

He announced plans to roll out ten more remote healthcare stations across private residential communities managed by Sun Hung Kai Properties by the first quarter of next year.

While acknowledging that telemedicine cannot replace care for urgent or complex cases, he said the project aims to make it easier for patients to access medical services and address “sub-health issues” at an early stage when symptoms first appear.

He added that Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong has become the first hospital in Asia to be accredited by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International for its telehealth and remote care services, ensuring the security of service delivery and patient data.

SmarTone CEO Fiona Lau Yeuk-hung said that the company provides the 5G network infrastructure to ensure secure, reliable data transmission and stable connections. 

She expressed hope that the technology would help break down geographical barriers, connecting communities with healthcare services and making health management an everyday part of people's lives.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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