Elderly Health Centres join district network with over 100 service points

Nine Elderly Health Centres (EHCs) will be gradually integrated into the district health network from October to expand primary healthcare service, according to the Primary Healthcare Commission (PHC Commission).

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The integration is part of the government's primary healthcare strategy for the elderly, as outlined in the Chief Executive's Policy Address and the Primary Healthcare Blueprint.

The first phase of the merger would cover nine EHCs across North District, Yuen Long, Tuen Mun Wu Hong, Tsuen Wan, Kwai Shing, San Po Kong, Yau Ma Tei, Shau Kei Wan and Aberdeen, starting from October 5.

Meanwhile, the remaining nine centers will follow suit in 2027-28.

The expanded network is expected to bring the number of service points to more than 100, covering District Health Centres (DHCs) across all 18 districts and designated Hospital Authority Family Medicine Clinics (FMCs).

Notably, the overall capacity for elderly health services will double from the current 54,000 elderly people to more than 120,000.

Patients who have already booked follow-up consultations or examinations at the nine centers can continue to attend their scheduled appointments.

However, patients who complete their follow-up consultations from October 5 onwards will be will be transitioned to DHCs for coordinated continuing care.

Additionally, members who have appointments for health assessment services at the EHCs can attend as scheduled, while those awaiting appointments or new applicants will receive services at the DHCs starting in December.

Elderly recipients of the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Scheme, Old Age Living Allowance aged 75 or above, and holders of valid medical fee waiver certificates will receive preventive services at designated HA family medicine clinics, with fees fully or partially waived after registering with DHCs.

Together with the DH, the PHC commission will gradually issue letters to EHC members in the coming weeks over the service integration and subsequent follow-up arrangements.

Concurrently, the existing facilities and environment of the centers will also be progressively refurbished, along with updated signage.

Looking ahead, the PHC Commission plans to expand elderly health assessment services from the current domains of cognition, mobility and vision to cover nutrition, hearing, psychological capacity and urinary problems.